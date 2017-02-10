MBT veterans face tight screening for national team

WITH close to 50 new local players vying for slots, the 2015 NMI national team members are facing tough selection for this year’s open division of Micronesian Basketball Tournament that will be held in Yap from June 26 to July 1.

Only seven of the MBT veterans are on the list of the players invited by Mariana Islands Basketball Federation to tryouts set for Feb. 18 at the Gilbert C. Ada Gym.

They are Preston Basa, Dan Barcinas, Jack Lizama, Marvin Rabauliman, Ezra Caro, Jimmy Tudela and Chris Mizer. The four other veterans won’t make it this year. Leo Cristobal and Bryan Alegre have left the island for military training while Fred Litulumar and John Joyner did not turn in their bid to play.

According to MIBF development officer Elias Rangamar having played in previous MBTs does not guarantee the veterans will be selected again.

Everyone in the list, he said will be given equal chance to be selected, he said. On the list right now are more than 50 players vying for 12-man national team slots. They include Kobe Mendoza, Bill Babauta and Karlo Deleon who are off-island. The rest are with the regular teams that have been participating in leagues over the last couple of years.

In the first week of the tryouts, the list will be narrowed down to 15 and in the following weeks, down to 12.

The new players vying for slots are Ol’ Aces’ Nak Nakashima, Fred Pelisiman, Jeff Deleon Guerrero and Jesse Santos, Geno Libuw; Junior Ol’ Aces’ N-nes Siech, Jeffrey Castro, Dean Blake, Mel Sakisat and Greg Sablan; DC Compound’s Ernest Duenas, Travis Eubanks, Perry Inos, Matt Duenas and Douglas Schmidt; Ace Hardware’s Don Brennan, Mike Babauta, Dave Camacho SidneyQuan and Joe Sablan; Saipan Apparel’s Josh Andrew, Jerome Norita, Pete Lizama, Syl Teregeyo, Derrick Rangamar, Kelvin Fitial and Ben Lisua; 670 Sonics’ Jack Aranda, Jaymark De Guzman, Sean Rabasto, Shane Deleon Guerrero, Jester Kintaro, Jun Fidelino and Leo Galarse; Talaabwogh Stars’ AJ Evangelista, Joe Lifoifoi and Henry Agoun; Rollers’ Prince Factor, Aaron Ogumoro, Dalton Dancoe and John Babauta; Hoopaholics’ Maverick Itibus; Kagman Rizers’ Jon Santos; Blue Haus’ Lerio Pagarao and Best Sunshine’s Chris Esteves.

The tryout on Feb. 18 will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The try outs for open women’s team will also start on Feb. 18 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., also at the Gilbert C. Ada Gym.