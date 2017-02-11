Saipan marathon course now IAAF/AIMS-certified

AFTER 12 years of holding long distance races, Saipan now has a marathon course certified by the International Association of Athletics Federation and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

Since the then-Marianas Visitor Bureau held the inaugural Saipan Marathon 12 years ago, the course never had a uniform measurement, said Marianas Visitor Authority Community Projects Specialist Ed Diaz in an interview with Variety yesterday.

“We always had to adjust every year,” he said.

Diaz and Northern Marianas Athletics Secretary General Robin Sapong assisted AIMS Vice President and Technical Director Dave Cundy who measured the marathon course over the last couple of days.

Diaz said that in the years MVA has been holding and promoting marathon on island, “we’ve been finding people to measure the course. He thanked the NMA, the Department of Public Safety and Hyatt Regency Saipan for helping MVA make this happen.

Measured by Cundy, hence, certified by IAAF and AIMS are the 50-kilometer ultra marathon course; the 42.195-kilometer Saipan marathon course; the 21.095-kilometer half marathon and the 10-kilometer course.

It’s a four-year certification.

Cundy told Variety that it is very important that all the marathons are measured in the same way so that they’re all the same distance. If the distance is not measured accurately, he said the times are not valid.

Varity was told the certification has no retroactive effect on the previous long distance races. This means the times recorded in Saipan marathons in the past were not recognized by the international body.

Greater international recognition

In a separate press statement, MVA said it has successfully applied for and received race certification with IAAF through AIMS “to gain greater international recognition for the Saipan Marathon 2017 on March 25.”

“IAAF uses the measurement standards of AIMS, an association of over 400 race organizations in 100 countries and territories around the world.”

“Cundy visited the Marianas on Feb. 2, 2017, to measure the 10K, half-marathon, full marathon, and 50K courses of Saipan Marathon 2017.

“Everything went smoothly during the measurement, and we are ecstatic about receiving Saipan Marathon certification just this morning,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion.

“IAFF-AIMS certification opens a whole new world for us in terms of attracting more participants to our event here in The Marianas.”

The measurement is a collaboration of the MVA and Northern Marianas Athletics. The MVA also recognized the Dept. of Public Safety for provided a safety escort along the roadway during the measurement and Hyatt Regency Saipan for providing room accommodations.

The IAAF is recognized as the international governing body for all disciplines of Athletics, which includes road running.

“IAFF-AIMS certification is another example of how MVA Signature Events benefit both residents and visitors, alike,” said MVA Community Projects Manager Martin Duenas.

“With this certification, the Saipan Marathon now becomes a qualifying event for Boston Marathon and other popular races around the world. It’s another great collaboration of the MVA and Northern Marianas Athletics.”

As part of the measurement, minor adjustments were made to the course, and 5K markers were also identified.

Concepcion said the next step is for Saipan Marathon to apply as a full-fledged member of AIMS, which will open new avenues of marketing the signature event via the organization’s world-wide promotions.

Early marathon registration by Feb. 24, 2017, for U.S. and NMI participants is $55 for the 50K and marathon and $45 for half-marathon and 10K participants. The fee for high school and junior high school students is $30 (student I.D. required). An additional late fee of $10.00 will apply to registrations submitted after Feb. 24. The last day to register for the event will be on March 10, 2017 at 5 p.m. Registration will include the awards banquet, a finishers t-shirt, and a certificate of completion.

All competitors are required to pick up their race packets on March 24, 2017, at Paseo De Marianas, without exception. The start will take place at the American Memorial Park at 4:00 a.m. for the 50k and the Marathon, at 5:00 a.m. for the half-marathon, and at 5:45 a.m. for the 10K. The cut-off time for the 50K and marathon will be 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Beach Rd. and Chalan Pale Arnold Rd.

Entry forms are available at the MVA office located on Beach Rd. in San Jose or on the MVA official website Event Calendar at www.mymarianas.com. For more information contact Ed Diaz at the MVA at 664-3210 or through email at ediaz@mymarianas.com.

The MVA will also host the first Ironman Saipan 70.3 on March 11 and XTERRA Saipan Championship on March 18, 2017.