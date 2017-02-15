Search on for NMI women’s national team

THE Mariana Islands Basketball Federation is now searching for female players who will a form a team that will represent the CNMI in the Micronesian Basketball Tournament that will be held in Yap from June 26 to July 1.

The tryouts set for Feb. 18 at the Gilbert C. Ada Gym is open to any cagebelles interested to join the national team, MIBF development director Elias Rangamar said yesterday.

Unlike with the men’s team for which there are so many to choose, Rangamar said there has not been enough female players on island to the ladies have better chances to be part of the team.

The try outs for open women’s team will also start at 12 noon up to 1:30 p.m.

Rangamar also said that the list of 55 male players signing up for the tryouts will be narrowed down to 25 in two weeks time. Another two weeks, the number will go down to 15.

MBT veterans Preston Basa, Dan Barcinas, Jack Lizama, Marvin Rabauliman, Ezra Caro, Jimmy Tudela and Chris Mizer are vying for the slot again.

Rangamar said everyone in the list, he said will be given equal chance to be selected, he said.

The new players listed to play in the tryouts are Ol’ Aces’ Nak Nakashima, Fred Pelisiman, Jeff Deleon Guerrero and Jesse Santos, Geno Libuw; Junior Ol’ Aces’ N-nes Siech, Jeffrey Castro, Dean Blake, Mel Sakisat and Greg Sablan; DC Compound’s Ernest Duenas, Travis Eubanks, Perry Inos, Matt Duenas and Douglas Schmidt; Ace Hardware’s Don Brennan, Mike Babauta, Dave Camacho SidneyQuan and Joe Sablan; Saipan Apparel’s Josh Andrew, Jerome Norita, Pete Lizama, Syl Teregeyo, Derrick Rangamar, Kelvin Fitial and Ben Lisua; 670 Sonics’ Jack Aranda, Jaymark De Guzman, Sean Rabasto, Shane Deleon Guerrero, Jester Kintaro, Jun Fidelino and Leo Galarse; Talaabwogh Stars’ AJ Evangelista, Joe Lifoifoi and Henry Agoun; Rollers’ Prince Factor, Aaron Ogumoro, Dalton Dancoe and John Babauta; Hoopaholics’ Maverick Itibus; Kagman Rizers’ Jon Santos; Blue Haus’ Lerio Pagarao and Best Sunshine’s Chris Esteves.

The tryouts for male players will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.