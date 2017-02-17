(Press Release) — The Northern Marianas Bodybuilding & Physique Federation will be holding a Party in the Park to raise funds for our bodybuilders to compete in local and international competitions.

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017; Time 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Garapan Central Park (Roundhouse)

Cost: $20 per person

We are preparing for the Third Annual Marianas Muscle competition to be held on March 25, 2017, and in July we will be holding the CNMI Bodybuilding Championships.

These events will be officially sanctioned by NMBPF and will determine those competitors who will be eligible to represent the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in international competitions.

Please join us for fun, food, and entertainment. :) Thank you for your support.

For tickets, contact Jeanne Rayphand, at 287-9807 or email jeanneesq@yahoo.com or Karen Davis, at 789-9214.