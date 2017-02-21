Sapong, Andrew are Athletes of the Year

ZARINAE Sapong and Josh Andrew were honored with 2017 Athletes of the Year awards, and their contributions and achievements in their respective sports were recognized during last Thursday’s Northern Marianas Sports Association’s Annual Awards Banquet at the Fiesta Resort & Spa’s Hibiscus Hall.

Sapong was named Outstanding Female Athlete of the 2016 Micronesian Athletic Championships winning five medals including gold in the 200 and 500 meters, one silver and two bronze. She also topped the 100m run with a time of 13.35 seconds to add in her books.

The 18-year-old young athlete also won the 200-meter run at a time of 27.87, was runner up in the 400m with a time of 01.08.80 and helped CNMI finish third in the 4x400m relay races. She was awarded a trophy during the closing ceremony of the MAC last Saturday and shared the event’s top honors with Paula sprinter Rodman Teltull.

In addition, she competed in the 2016 International Association of Athletics Federations World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland placing at 45th position.

Her achievements were recognized as a huge contribution to CNMI which led to be dubbed Female Athlete of the Year.

Josh Andrew joined the ranks as he was named the Male Athlete of the Year.

He took gold in the Stand Up Paddling of the Men’s 2016 Timmy Would Go competition as a member of the Marianas Outrigger Club.

Carol Lee was honored with the Female Student Athlete of the Year.

It was her three-peat NMSA Student Athlete of the Month awards, the best year of any CNMI Junior player had in history. She reached the finals of three ITF Junior World Ranking events, three semifinals and quarterfinals appearances with a ranking of 409th in the world. She won the girls 16 and under in the Pacific Oceanic Junior Championship for her fourth consecutive year.

And now she has been selected to play for the Pacific Oceania Junior Davis Cup team. Although she was not present for her award, her younger brother was able receive the award in her place.

As for the Student Male Athlete of the Year, Robbie Schorr was honored with the title.

Another repeat winner Schorr was given the award for his continuous achievements. His has far excelled his past deals, he finished first in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships against Tahiti’s number one player to claim the title of the pacific’s best player in his age group.

He won the Pacific Oceania U14 Junior Circuit as well as well as a member of the Pacific Oceania Touring Team at the Australia National Championships in December. He continued taking four wins against Australia’s best junior players.

To add more success, he was also selected to the Pacific Oceania Junior Davis Cup Team.

Athletes are getting better and better every year. The more resources we put into training and to attending international competitions the better our kids get, the future is bright,” stated NMSA President Mike White.