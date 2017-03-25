Saipan senior golfers win 1st runner up in PAL Interclub

SAIPAN’S Team Coral Ocean Point played their strongest tour this year bringing home the first runner up award in the 70th Philippine Airlines Interclub Golf Tournament at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao, the Philippines from March 1 to March 4.

Led by Nick Sablan the COP Team golfers never missed the top 10 slots in the chart since they became regular fixtures in the senior division of the international tour of the annual event that drew 99 teams each, consists of eight players.





This year was their strongest year as they earned a total of 442 points.

With Sablan, Steve Balakrishna, Alex Tudela and Juan Lizama trekking the highland course in the last two days of the event, Team COP made a stunning performance earning 113 points in Day 3 and 117 points in the final round.

Balakrishna shot a 37 to lead the team in Day 3 and 33 in Day 4.

Both Sablan and Tudela fired a 38 in Day 3 to keep pace with the leading team, Fil Am Hawaii.

Fil Am Hawaii won the senior division title with 481 points.

In the opening day, Frank Castro, Juan Pan Guerrero and Teach Jung Eun had their piece of action tying up with the local team, Socal Redhawk at 106 points.

Castro shot a 31, Jung a 32 and Guerrero, 23.

But Team COP edged the local team in the second day with Jung improving to a 31 and Guerrero, to a 17, for which they garnered 108 points against the Socal Redhawks who had 105 points.

“The Team COP has been playing for nine years,” Guerrero said in an interview during press conference at the Fiesta Resort & Spa last night.

“This year, our team was very strong. I guess that is from a lot of practice. We have strong players who excelled this year. We played the first day and the points are added up. Our last two days were the best,” Guerrero said.

The other Saipan golfers who played in the event were Norman Tenorio, Rick Kautz and James Nelson.

Except for the uniform, Team COP doesn’t have a steady sponsor so they travel on their own cost. This year, they want to thank Saipan Shipping Company for sponsoring the T-shirts they wore in the four-day tournament.

“This is really a great exposure for the CNMI considering there are about 90 to 99 teams a year. And every team consists of eight players in the tournament, so that was a big number of international golfers they compete with for the division title,” Guerrero said.