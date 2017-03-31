Akimaru, three others near flawless at SSC International Meet

MANY swimmers from various age groups shined at the 2017 Saipan Swim Club International Meet that took place across the span of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday last week.

However, a strong case can be made that the moment really belonged to four swimmers—Kento Akimaru, Ashley Dangol, Isaiah Aleksenko and Nanaka Watanabe — due to the near flawlessness of their overall performances.

Click to enlarge

16-year-old Akimaru, of SSC, 10-year-old Dangol of Tsunami, and her teammates Aleksenko, also 10, and Watanabe, 11, scored perfect 90 points en route to dominating the waters of the Kan Pacific Pool in Marpi.

Akimaru not only won the first place award for his men’s 15 to 16 age division, by topping each event he competed in, he also shattered his personal best times in every single one.

The SSC teen prodigy first bested Palau National Team’s Keemo Kanai in the 1,500-meter freestyle. Akimaru set a PBT of 17:59.95.

Akimaru then went on to beat teammate David Boyer in the 200-meter butterfly with a PBT of 2:30.29. Boyer set a PBT of 2:34.82 in that event, besting even Akimaru’s previous best time.

For his third event, Akimaru overcame eight other 15 to 16 division swimmers in the 100-meter freestyle. He did so by setting a PBT of 56.86.

In his fourth individual event, Akimaru notched a PBT of 1:03.21 in the 100-meter butterfly. He came in ahead of SSC teammates Christian Villacrusis and Boyer, as well as four other swimmers in that event.

Akimaru again bested Villacrusis and others in the 100-meter breaststroke. There, Akimaru set a PBT of 1:14.20. He then went on to conquer the 50-meter butterfly (PBT 28.19), 400-meter freestyle (PBT 4:26.15), and 200-meter Freestyle (PBT 2:24.24) in that order.

Akimaru put a cap on his run of dominance in individual events by registering a PBT of 25.63 in the 50-meter freestyle.

Rounding out the top three in the men’s 15 to 16 division were second Place Villacrusis (69 points) and 3rd Place Tanner Poppe (63 points) of the Guam-based Manhoben Swim Club.

To accumulate her winning 90 points, Tokyo Junior Sprint Gold and Silver Medalist Dangol took 1st Place in the Girls’9-10 age division swims for 200-meter Butterfly (PBT 2:49.81); 100-meter Freestyle (PBT 1:08.52); 50-meter Backstroke (PBT 35.62); 100-meter Butterfly (PBT 1:15.48); 50-meter Butterfly (PBT 32.37);50-meter Breaststroke (46.87); 200-meter Freestyle (PBT 2:29.19); 200-meter Individual Medley (PBT 2:50.88); 100-meter Backstroke (PBT 1:18.60); and 50-meter Freestyle (PBT 31.65).

Coming in after Dangol for that division were Tsunami’s ShokoLitulumar (68 points) and SSC’s Kaith Lynn Chavez (47 points).

Dangol’sfellow TJS 2017 Gold Medalist and the first CNMI recipient of the TJS Most Outstanding Swimmer Award, Aleksenko, was nothing short of spectacular in conquering the Boys’ 9-10 division.

Aleksenko dominated the 200-meter Butterfly (PBT 2:44.17); 100-meter Freestyle (PBT 1:06.20); 50-meter Backstroke (PBT 35.76); 100-meter Butterfly (PBT 1:14.37); 50-meter Butterfly (PBT 33.62); 50-meter Breaststroke (PBT 44.65); 200-meter Freestyle (PBT 2:22.43); 200-meter IM (PBT 2:45.34); 100-meter Backstroke (PBT 1:19.27); and50-meter Freestyle (PBT 30.58).

Like Akimaru, Aleksenko successfully set PBTs in all 10 of the individual events he competed in.

Manhoben’s Israel Poppe (70 points) took 2nd and Aleksenko’s teammate, Hans Xu (63 points), took 3rd in thedivision.

The fourth and final 90 point earner of the competition, Watanabe, topped the Girls’ 11-12 division.

Watanabe won 1st Place in the 200-meter Breaststroke (PBT 3:12.290); 100-meter Freestyle (PBT 1:13.50); 50-meter Backstroke (PBT 39.18); 100-meter Breaststroke (PBT 1:29.75); 50-meter Butterfly (PBT 39.05); 50-meter Breaststroke (41.73); 200-meter Freestyle (PBT 2:38.87); 200-meter IM (PBT 2:57.62); 100-meter Backstroke (PBT 1:24.27); and 50-meter Freestyle (PBT 33.03).

Like Dangol before her, Watanabe earned PBTs in all but one of her individual events.

In terms of team scoring, Tsunami accumulated the highest points total, of all the participating swim clubs, with 1,276 points. They were followed by SSC, with 924; Palau, with 552; Manhoben, with 468.5; Guam-basedManukai Athletic Club, with 234.5; Pohnpei Swim Club, with 210; Dolphin Club Saipan, with 138; and Guam-based Andersen Marlins, with 39.

The remaining winners in the top three spots of the individual rankings, according to division, were as follows:

U8 Girls:

1st Place—MariaBatallones, Tsunami (63 points); 2nd Place—Julie Chavez, SSC (49 points); 3rd Place—Sophie Tarr;Manukai(39 points)

U8 Boys:

1st Place—AasishDangol, Tsunami (63 points);2nd Place—Kouki Watanabe, Tsunami (53 points); 3rd Place—Moshe Sikkel, SSC (24 points)

11-12 Boys:

1st Place—Juhn Tenorio, Tsunami(86 points); 2nd Place—Jinnosuke Suzuki, SSC (84 points); 3rd Place—Anthony Camacho-Deleon Guerrero, Tsunami (65 points)

13-14 Girls:

1st Place—Sophia Gauran, Tsunami (79 points); 2nd Place—Aika Watanabe, Tsunami (75 points); 3rd Place—Jin Ju Thompson, SSC (69 points)

13-14 Boys:

1st Place—Noel Keane, Palau(83 points); 2nd Place—Lennosuke Suzuki, SSC (78 points);3rd Place—Shae Malcolm Gaymann, Palau(71 points)

15-16 Women:

1st Place Tie—Mineri Gomez,Manhoben(84 points); 1st Place Tie—RoylinAkiwo, Palau(84 points); 2nd Place—Katherine Illahi, Tsunami (21 points)

17 & Up Women:

1st Place—OsisangChilton, Palau(88 points); 2nd Place—Angel De Jesus, TSC (82 points); 3rd Place—Ann Eugenio, Dolphin (17 points)

17 & Up Men:

1st Place—KaleoKihleng, Pohnpei (72 points); 2nd Place—Ray Alvarez, Dolphin (28 points); 3rd Place—Jay Igisaiar,Dolphin (20 points)