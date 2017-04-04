18 new NMI swim records set

THE 2017 Saipan Swim Club International Swim Meet is now in the books and the region’s top young swimmers have turned their attention towards new challenges on the horizon.

With the impressive number of personal best times set in the recent meet, it should come as no surprise that new NMI swimming age group records were also achieved.

Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation President John Hirsh confirmed that a total of 18 new NMI age group records were set during the SSC International Meet.

En route to taking first place in his division, Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center standout Isaiah Aleksenko set a whopping eight new records for the boys’ 9 to 10 age group.

Aleksenko set the records for 50-meter freestyle—30.58; 50-meter butterfly—33.62; 200-meter freestyle—2:22.43; 100-meter backstroke—1:19.27; 50-meter backstroke—35.76; 100-meter freestyle—1:06.20; 100-meter butterfly—1:14.37; and 200-meter butterfly—2:44.17.

Aleksenko’s teammate and female age group counterpart, Ashley Dangol, set the next highest amount of new records with five.

She too topped her division.

Dangol set the NMI girls’ 9 to 10 group records for 50-meter butterfly—32.37; 100-meter backstroke—1:18.60; 50-meter backstroke—35.62; 100-meter butterfly—1:15.48; and 200-meter butterfly—2:49.81.

Next after Dangol, in total new records, came SSC’s 11-year-old long distance specialist Jinnosuke Suzuki who set a total of four new records for his boys’ 11 to 12 age group.

He placed second overall after Tsunami’s Juhn Tenorio at the meet.

Suzuki set the records for 400-meter freestyle—4:46.40; 800-meter freestyle—9:45.51; 200-meter butterfly—2:45.87; and 1,500-meter Freestyle.

The aforementioned Tenorio set a new record of of his own within the same boys’ 11 to 12 age group as Suzuki.

To complement Tenorio’s first place success at the SSC meet, the 12-year-old Tsunami rep set the new 200-meter backstroke record with a time of 2:37.61.

SSC head coach and lead event coordinator, Jacoby Winkfield, had much praise to heap upon all of the young swimmers from around the region who participated in the meet.

“All swimmers boasted at least 80-percent personal best times and the remaining swimmers were perfect in terms of PBTs. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication that they show in the pool every day. It also speaks volumes about the support that they get from home. Swimming is a fun sport, but it is very demanding and oftentimes cruel—cruel in the sense that you cannot rely on others [to help you while you’re competing in that water]. Your performance is a reflection of your attitude and effort,” Winkfield told Variety.