NMI team off to Shanghai for EAFF U15 girls’ division

THE Northern Mariana Islands Football Association will once again participate in the East Asian Football Federation Competition but this time making their debut in the 15-and-under girls’ division of the EAFF U15 Girl’s Tournament 2017 that will take place from April 14 to 22 in Shanghai, China.

Last Monday, the send-off ceremony was held at the Kanoa Resort lobby where they called upon 21 individuals that will represent CNMI.





They are Irish Viray, Princess Alcantara, Jerlyn Castillo, Kyla Tuazon, Esther Jones, Khristelle Itaas, Julianne Hall, Therize Millare, Liliian Podziewski, Paulynn Joyce, Valeria Myers, Theresa Toves, Katrina Costales, Joannah Carreon, Jannah Casarino, Leisha Sally, Francesca Bucalig, Sharmaine Francisco, Hannah Santos, Patricia Surima and Katherine Magat complete the National Team roster along with team officials Pamela Carhill (Physiotherapist), Mikky Vargas (Team Manager), Luam Koo (Head Coach/Head of Delegation), Chi Tang (Assistant Coach) and Yu Lee (Assistant Team Manager).

The U15 Girls National Team will be place in Group C pairing up with Shanghai Jinshan District U15 Girls Team and Chinese Taipei.

The team will arrive on April 14 and have the match coordination meeting the following day.

A total of 10 teams will be competing which includes NMI, Chinese Taipei, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Guam, DPR Korea, Korea Rep. Japan and China.

Their first match will be during the opening day against Shanghai and then face Chinese Taipei on April 18 followed by their final match against Mongolia on April 20 at 11:00.