NMI sailing group welcomes ‘Neni’

“NENI” the traditional Chamorro style Sakman or flying proa sailing canoe, which 500 Sails constructed in Aotearoa, New Zealand, is officially on Saipan.

Last Friday, 500 Sails members gathered in industrial Puerto Rico to offload their canoe from a Matson container that arrived from Aotearoaa day earlier.Neniis the very first of a planned 60 sakmans to be manufactured by the organization in the near future.

Members such as husband and wife founders Pete and Emma Perez, Ray “Boss” Alvarez, Jay Igisaiar and Jerrold Calvo were among those present for the offloading of Neni.

Pete Perez, Alvarez, Calvo, and Igiasaiar, together with Guam’s Ron Acfalle, travelled to Aotearoa in January. There, they sought the aid of master builders to complete the primary construction phase of the 26 foot fiber glass proa. They then had to meet a series of shipping clearance and insurance requirements, among other things, before Neni could be sent to the Marianas.

Traditionally, most Polynesian and Micronesian sailing canoes were carved from the dokdok or seeded breadfruit tree. However, with the resurgence of traditional seafaring culture across the Pacific, master seafarers in Hawaii and New Zealand eventually made the switch from wood to modern day fiber glass. Unlike wood, fiber glass has greaterlongevity due to its enhanced durability and is more easily transportable due to being much lighter than wood. It is also less labor intensive and more cost effective to mass produce in the longrun.

The Perezes cited these factors as the primary reasoning for why they had opted to construct Neni out of fiber glass instead of wood.

“Regardless of the material used, this canoe is most certainly a Chamorro sakman. It is directly based on the original Chamorro designs as depicted in the last known illustrations from nautical draftsmen who witnessed Chamorros sailing [the sakman] in the 1700s. We saw the use of fiber glass as a necessary marriage of the old and new.

One of the criticisms might be that it is not made from the dokdok tree. But I ask you this, if it were made of dokdok but had a motor attached would that make it any more authentic? No. The engineering and design behind it came from the minds of our ancestors. Together with master carver Mario Borja’s Che’lu group, we were involved in the building of the 47 foot Sakman Chamorro that debuted at FestPac 2016.

It was carved from redwood tree. The end cost of that was $60,000. It took a whole year. By comparison, [Neni] cost around $4,000 to construct and it took literally three weeks to complete. We can mass produce this and it will be accessible to anyone over the span of three years. Furthermore, we don’t have enough trunkondokdok left on the island to mass produce 60 sakman,” Pete Perez told Variety.

Perez went on to share some fascinating yet little known trivia about the efficiency of the Chamorro sakman’s design.

“In the 1960s, a group of U.S. steelworkers built a flying proa by following the architectural design schemes depicted in the infamous1742Captain George Anson illustration. The steelworkers then put the Chamorro design to the test by entering it into a 300 mile race with other sailing ships, such as western racing yachts. Even after giving the other contestants a two to three hour head start, the Chamorro sakman ended up winning the race by a whopping 7 1/2 hours!”Perez said.

500 sails also heaped much praise upon the continued support their non-profit organization has received from various entities. Even the container which housed Neni was received as a donation to the group from Matson cargo shipping.

“Matson has been very involved and supportive ever since they shipped the Che’lucanoe from San Diego to FestPac Guam. They paid for the shipping of this canoe from Auckland, NZ, which isn’t even on their normal line, to Fiji. From Fiji, it rejoined Matson’s shipping line. We are also thankful to Saipan Stevedore for waiving handling fees and Commonwealth Ports Authority for waiving wharfage fees. Last but not least, we are thankful for theAdministration for Native Americans Grant that was hugely instrumental in making this all possible,” remarked Perez.

The ANA grant awarded 500 Sails $584,376 for their targeted three year project last year.

To find out how to become involved with 500 Sails and their movement, contact the Perezes at pperez@500sails.org or visit their website and Facebook athttp://www.500sails.org andhttp://www.facebook.com/500SailsDolphinClubSaipan

