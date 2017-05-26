Tsunami rocks Guam Champ’s junior division

AHEAD of Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center’s appearance at the 2017 Guam Championships, Head Coach Hiroyuki Kimura made one of his team’s primary objectives quite clear.

They wanted to give their sister club and friendly rival Tsunami Swim Club-ZZ, aka Tsunami Guam, a great challenge by besting the latter in as many events as possible or at least giving them a nice run for their money. For the most part, Tsunami Saipan succeeded at this.

Tsunami’s NMI swim record holders Maria Batallones, Aasish Dangol, and Ashley Dangol dazzled once more as they blazed yet another trail of dominance through their respective junior swimming age divisions.

Maria Batallones racked up 72 points across seven events to best seven other swimmers in the Girls’ 8 and under division. She took the top spots in the 50-meter Breastroke—51.26; 100-meter Freestyle—1:27.10; 50-meter Butterfly—personal best time 46.32; 100-meter Backstroke—PBT 1:41.33; 200-meter Freestyle—3:06.76; 50-meter Backstroke—47.03; and 100-meter Breastroke—PBT 1:48.60.

In the process, Batallones beat Manhoben Swim Club’s Amaya Bolinger (58 points), Manukai Athletic Club’s Sophie Tarr (52 points), Tsunami Guam’s Donna Entera (32 points) and four others.

The younger sister of Tsunami Saipan Team Captain Nelson Batallones, Maria has been on fire as of late. She recently set the NMI junior swim record for 50-meter Breaststroke at the Sak Sprint back in April.

Batallones’s male counterpart, teammate and fellow record setter Aasish Dangol also scored 72 points to win the Boys’ 8 and under division.

Dangol topped the 100-meter Butterfly—1:27.53; 50-meter Breaststroke—50.08; 100-meter Freestyle—1:19.45; 50-meter Butterfly—39.87; 200-meter Freestyle—PBT 2:51.85; 50-meter Backstroke—PBT 45.67; 100-meter Breastroke—PBT 1:46.28; and 200-meter Individual Medley—3:16.75.

In doing so, Dangol edged out his Tsunami Guam counterpart Ocean Campus (53 points) and three other swimmers for the top prize.

The older half of the Dangol sibling duo, Ashley Dangol, was on point as usual. She put up yet another 72-point total for Tsunami Saipan to win the Girls’ 9 to 10 division.

Dangol’s path to victory was comprised of wins in the 200-meter Backstroke—2:52.92;100-meter Freestyle—PBT 1:08.14; 50-meter Butterfly—32.37; 100-meter Backstroke—1:19.67; 200-meter Freestyle—2:29.91; 50-meter Backstroke—36.41; 200-meter Butterfly—2:53.21; and 50-meter Freestyle—PBT 30.95.

Dangol’s teammate Shoko Litulumar was also impressive as she took a comfortable second place with 62 points. The two Tsunami Saip reps bested 12 other girls including Tsunami Guam swimmers Sadie Ha’ani Mayo, Riley Miller and Aubrey Cruz.

It was a fitting conclusion to Dangol’s local swim season. She, together with her younger brother, set numerous NMI records and even won gold medals at Tokyo Junior Sprint 2017 earlier this year.

Even in the divisions that they did not place first, Tsunami made sure to have at least one of their swimmers occupying the top five in almost every division they entered into.

These top fivers included Nanaka Watanabe, Girl’s 11 to 12 second place, with 59 points; Juhn Tenorio, who won his Boys’ 11 to 12 division with72 points; fellow NMI swim record holder Isaiah Aleksenko, Boys’ 11 to 12 third place, with 58 points; Anthony Camacho-Deleon Guerrero, fifth place in the same division with 44 points;; Vice Captain Aika Watanabe, Girls 13 to 14 first place, with 68 points; and Team Captain Nelson Batallones, Boys’ 13 to 14 fourth place, with 48 points.