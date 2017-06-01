Fitial remorseful, makes no excuses

LAST weekend’s semi-main event victory at Rites of Passage 21 was supposed to be the official homecoming of NMI mixed martial arts heavyweight superstar Kelvin “The Big Hit” Fitial.

Not only did it signal return to his roots—fighting on home soil, where it all began for him—it was also symbolic of Fitial turning over a new leaf in his life.

A happily married family man and more disciplined than ever before, Fitial was ready to put his troubled past behind him.

Then, in an instant, things went very wrong.

The momentum of all the recent positive changes Fitial has made in his life, these past few years, was derailed when he was arrested just several hours after he had won his homecoming fight.

Fitial has always been one of the Marianas combat sports scene’s most polarizing figures. At 6’3,230+ lbs (he weighed around 265 at his heaviest) and possessed of concussive dynamite in his hands and feet, he is an imposing sight to say the least. Since his youth, he has had several run-ins with the law including misdemeanors and felonies—always under the influence of alcohol each time.

But those who have known Fitial for years and who are close to him, are fully aware of his other side. A loyal friend, brother, teammate and now husband and father, Fitial is a gentle giant outside of the MMA cage who would rush to the aid of someone in peril without hesitation or regard for his own safety. He has proven countless times how capable he is of doing good deeds. There are many who can attest to this.

The kicker? That is all when Fitial is sober.

When Fitial’s mother, now deceased, was at the worst stages of her sickness, he took a four-year hiatus from fighting to be her primary caregiver. He used the same immense calloused hands and freakish strength that, for years, inflicted devastating knockouts on opponents for something more meaningful.

Fitial would selflessly carry his mother’s feeble, withering frame to bed, the shower and everywhere else that she needed. Then she passed.

Fitial did not stop there, however. He had fallen in love with the art of care giving and for a period of time worked in transporting the elderly to and from the CNMI Man’amko Center. Better yet, he remained sober for that duration.

But Fitial knows that, at 33, he cannot continue blaming his mistakes on alcohol. He knows that he made a conscientious choice to drink again on that fateful Saturday.

Fitial also recognizes that too many are counting on him, too many are looking up to him and too many have vouched for the “new” him to let them all down now. He himself has worked too hard and sacrificed too much at this point to throw it all away by reverting to the shameful behavior that was once the blight of his life and that of his loved ones.

In many ways, Fitial is the CNMI’s very own Mike Tyson. Much like the once legally troubled Tyson has done over the last decade, Fitial renounced his previous unsavory ways and repented for his past misbehavior. Also like Tyson, Fitial had begun to reinvent himself in the public eye as a role model and philanthropist. He became more involved in community efforts to raise awareness about wrongdoings. He even made concerted efforts to tour schools and steer wayward children in the right path, away from mistakes that he used to make when he was younger.

As Variety readers will note, Fitial has since issued a formal public statement apologizing to his community and those that his recent actions have affected. In addition, he recently lent more insight into his viewpoint on the matter and how he accepts full responsibility for his misdeeds.

Unbeknownst to many, Fitial leveled that he actually knows the owners of the reported residence he is alleged to have forcefully entered. He shared that he recalls his initial intention of being at the location was a desire to share the good news of his comeback with the home’s occupants.

Unfortunately, he was so heavily intoxicated that everything afterwards is a blur and he has no recollection of how he got there or what he did upon arrival. He is, however, thankful that he was arrested before he could do anything more foolish or potentially harm anyone.

While Fitial wholeheartedly acknowledges that his intoxication does not excuse the embarrassing and reckless nature of his actions, he remains adamant that he never would have even dreamed of attempting anything of the sort, had he not been drinking.

Fitial wanted to everyone to know that he is truly remorseful and is ready to do anything and everything it takes to make things right. He also stated that he is willing to accept whatever consequences that come his way—even if it means losing the privilege of pro fighting for a while like past transgressions once cost him.

Considering that Fitial has an impending bout with Australia’s Hex Fight Series scheduled for June 23rd, the sting of such a consequence would be even more pronounced. Nevertheless, Fitial insists he is prepared to graciously accept any decisions made by promotional entities concerning the fate of his fighting career.

Expanding on his formal public apology, Fitial confided the following words to Variety.

“What I did was wrong. It’s that simple. I was wrong. I have no excuses. I’ll gladly accept the consequences for my actions. I cannot apologize enough to my fans, my supporters, my sponsors and everyone who believes in me and has stood by me even when I was at my lowest. None of them deserve this behavior from me. Even though I must confess that I don’t remember everything from that night and don’t remember everyone I came across, I want them all to know that if I offended them or wronged them in any way I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart. I promise I will continue to devote my life to bettering myself and my community and making positive changes. That includes getting professional help and counseling for my alcohol abuse. ToCuki Alvarez, Trench Tech, Marinas Elite, GIG, Jerry Diaz, Pete Sablan, Mark Sablan, Ed Arriola, Gold’s Gym, all of my closest friends and team who believed in me and who my recent actions [have impacted negatively], again, I am so sorry. Even to you folks at Marianas Variety sports, the press, everyone who has covered my sports activities, I sincerely apologize. Most of all, I apologize to the family and friends who I did wrong that night. Who are still hurting from my actions. I am so sorry. None of you deserve this. I will fix this. I will make things right. I promise,” Fitial stated.