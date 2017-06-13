Lee brings home ITF Junior title

NMI’s top junior player Carol Lee delivered on high expectations on Sunday as she swung her way to the finals and won the ITF Junior’s girls’ singles title in Noumea, New Caledonia.

After a first set struggle in front of unseeded Helena Mohamed of France, the No. 1 seeded Lee stood her ground and recovered, then, stormed back to beat Mohamed, 7-5, 6-2 and win the ITF Junior girls’ singles title.

Mohamed who swept No. 8 NMI’s Maria Isabel Heras in the elimination round stunned other seeded players, including No. 2 U.S.’ Sara Tsukamoto, 6-0, 6-0, on her way to the finals.

Lee has an easy win over Japan’s Hitomi Toyama, 6-1, 6-1 in Round 2 and No. 6 Australia’s Chiara Di Tommaso, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarter finals. Then, she dominated No. 4 Singapore’s Ashley Kei Yim, 6-0, 6-1.

In the boys’ singles, No. 9 Korea’s Hyeonsu Choi who stunned top-seeded Hong Kong’s Denton Ho in the semis won the title over No. 16 New Zealand’s Isaac Becroft, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.