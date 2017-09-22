IPI, MVA to launch Marianas International Cup

THE Imperial Pacific Resort – Hotel, with co-sponsors Marianas Visitors Authority and IT&E, are setting the stage for the first annual Marianas International Cup that will be held at the Kingfisher Golf Links on Oct. 28 and LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort’s East course on Oct. 29.

The inaugural competitive International golf tournament will bring together for the first time, top golfers from Japan, Korea, China and the CNMI.

The event organizer disclosed to Variety on Monday that Japan already came up with 30 of its top golfers in a qualifying tournament that drew 200 participants on July at the top golf course in Tokyo.

Korea and China are also sending 30 top golfers each as well. The CNMI players will select 20 players from among the islands’ local golfers from the first day results of the Club Lao tournament at Lao Lao Bay held on Oct. 14. The CNMI qualifiers will be from the top eight low gross men, top four low gross ladies and top eight double Peoria scores. The qualifiers will get free entry to the Marianas International Cup.

A prize of $10,000 awaits those who will sink a hole-in-one shot.

Also at stake are prizes for the Grand Champion of Double Peoria, Lowest Gross (first, second and third) winners for men and ladies, Double Peoria winners (first, second and third) each for Japanese, Korean, Chinese and CNMI participants. There will be prizes to be won for nearest to the pin on all the par 3’s and longest drive on both days.

The grand champion winner will get a free four-night/five-day stay at one of IPRH’s Grand Ocean suites that are expected to open late in 2018 and a round trip airfare to Saipan for two for overseas winners.

Country winners from Japan, Korea, China and the CNMI will get a three-night/four-day stay at the IPRH in a deluxe room with round trip ticket for two for overseas winners.

Organizers noted that this event is “a truly International competition that sees golfers play against each other as well as within their own country, a truly unique format and the first of its kind in the Marianas.”

Visiting golfers will be greeted by IPRH friendly concierge staffers who will bring them to their hotel right from the airport. The participants’ weekend of golf is also given the same quality service with a welcome cocktail party on Oct. 27 at the luxurious and grand IPRH lobby, so they can mingle with local golfers and prominent business sponsors who will grace the event.