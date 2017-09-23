NMI U16 suffers third loss to Laos, 10-0

THE NMI U16 Boys National Team were handed their third straight loss in the Asian Football Confederation U16 Boy’s Championship 2018 Qualifiers by Laos, 10-0 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Laos team was quick to attack squeezing in two goals in just the first five minutes of the game to shake NMI.

“We gave up two early goals which may have affected the boys’ motivation and concentration,” said Rodwealth Espana via email. Loas came in healthy as they had a full 3-day rest before their match against NMI, and with that, they were able to seize control early in the game.

Compared to NMI’s first two matches, they had a better chance of scoring against Laos.





“We had very promising chances to score, but unfortunately we weren’t able to, and that’s just how soccer is,” Espana said.

“We considered that some of the boys were fatigue going into this match. We knew Laos had the advantage over the boys. Reflecting on it at the end of the day, if we had proper rest, we would’ve had a better chance,” he added.

Even with Laos fresh feet on the field, NMI managed to cook up some plays creating a few opportunities to strike while still keeping their scoring to a minimum.

Despite NMI’s efforts, Loas managed to hold a steady performance during both halves led by Chony Wenpaserth with five goals to triumph 10-0.

“This game would’ve been much closer, but we still have another game to focus on. The boys will have their break for three days before playing against Timor-Leste,” Espana said.