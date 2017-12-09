Daniel Ryan Stafford wanted by police

(Department of Public Safety) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help regarding the whereabouts of a wanted person.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2017, police responded to a theft case at Club 88 mini-casino located at the Oceanview Hotel in Garapan. An official complaint was filed against Daniel Ryan Stafford, Caucasian male, age 40, the manager of Club 88. A large amount of money was missing.

Police have been searching for Daniel to no avail. On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m., Judge Kenneth L. Govendo signed an arrest warrant for Daniel Ryan Stafford on a charge of theft and set the bail amount at $50,000.

DPS and Crime Stoppers need your help. Contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use the website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.