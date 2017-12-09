Daniel Ryan Stafford wanted by police
- Category: Community Bulletin
08 Dec 2017
(Department of Public Safety) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help regarding the whereabouts of a wanted person.
Police have been searching for Daniel to no avail. On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m., Judge Kenneth L. Govendo signed an arrest warrant for Daniel Ryan Stafford on a charge of theft and set the bail amount at $50,000.
DPS and Crime Stoppers need your help. Contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use the website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.