Garapan Street Market calls for visual, traditional, and performing artists

(Press Release) — The Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture is inviting all artists interested in displaying and selling their artwork at the Garapan Street Market to contact their office and register for the weekly event.

The council will begin providing shared artists booths. New artists may participate at their first two events for free, and then registration will be $10 per event for the shared artist booths. Artists may also register for full booth spaces for $20 per event. Registration must be completed and fees paid prior to participation at the market.

Individuals who wish to register for the street market as an artist, must be producing primarily by hand the unique artwork they will be displaying or selling.





The arts council is also inviting interested performing artists, dance groups, musicians and bands, to contact their office and register their interest in performing at the street market.

The council is working to more actively highlight at the street market, our performing, visual and folk artists, and incorporate community-wide cultural activities.

The Garapan Street Market takes place every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you are interested in registering for the Garapan Street Market or have any questions about the activity, you can call 322-9982 or visit their office located next to the Capital Hill Post Office.