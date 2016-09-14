Chamorro language experiment at public library

(Press Release) — The Chamorro Psycholinguistics na Project is here with its latest scientific experiment.

If you are a native speaker of Chamorro who speaks Chamorro actively and has spoken Chamorro since childhood, please come and participate. The experiment will take just 20 minutes. If you have done it in previous years, come back. This is a totally new experiment. We will be in the conference room ate Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. There is a small gift for your participation. Si Yu’us Ma’åsi’.