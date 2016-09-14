Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateWed, 14 Sep 2016 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Kanoa leads U12A after 4-0 win over MP United

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, September 12, 2016-10:55:18P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Chamorro language experiment at public library

  • Print
Category: Community Bulletin
13 Sep 2016

(Press Release) — The Chamorro Psycholinguistics na Project is here with its latest scientific experiment.

If you are a native speaker of Chamorro who speaks Chamorro actively and has spoken Chamorro since childhood, please come and participate. The experiment will take just 20 minutes. If you have done it in previous years, come back. This is a totally new experiment. We will be in the conference room ate Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. There is a small gift for your participation. Si Yu’us Ma’åsi’.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.