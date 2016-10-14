Crime of the week: Home invasion and robbery in Gualo Rai

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help concerning a home invasion/robbery incident that occurred at a residence in Gualo Rai.

On early Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2016 at 2:47 a.m., police responded to the incident and found the victim, a 44-year-old local female, in the living room with her hands tied behind her back and tape covering her mouth. Police learned the victim was asleep in her bedroom when she awoke to the sound of the bedroom window shattering. Three to five suspects, possibly male, dressed in black clothing, wearing black masks and dark shoes, entered her bedroom. The victim tried to run away but was captured by the suspects.

The suspect(s) punched her in the head several times while other suspect(s) tied her arms behind her back and taped her mouth shut. During the assault the victim’s roommate arrived at the residence. The suspects escaped through the same window and the victim ran to the neighbors for help and the Police were contacted. The victim suffered minor injuries to her face and refused transport to the hospital by a fire department ambulance. A cell phone was missing.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234- 7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net/.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.