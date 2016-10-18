Saipan Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forums

(Press Release) — The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for the senatorial, municipal council, and house of representatives races on Tuesday Oct. 25, Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at the multi-purpose center in Susupe.

These forums are being conducted to help educate voters further on the issues facing our island by offering a chance to hear differing opinions and solutions, and for those who wish to hear the various platforms of each candidate.

All candidates have been invited to speak. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 we have invited Saipan Senate candidates Sixto Kaipat Igisomar and Ray Naraja Yumul. We have also invited House of Representatives Precinct 1 candidates Joseph Pinaula Deleon Guerrero, Angel Aldan Demapan, Joseph “LeePan” Tenorio Guerrero, Janel Ulloa Maratita, Gregorio Muna Jr. Sablan, Antonio Pangelinan Sablan, Roman Cepeda Benavente, Anthony Indalecio Duenas, Joseph Arriola Flores, Edwin Kenneth Propst, and Ana Sablan Teregeyo.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2016 we have invited municipal council candidates Luis John Castro and Diego Litulumar Kaipat to speak. We have also invited House of Representatives Precinct #03 Candidates: Donald Cabrera Barcinas, Ivan Alfonso Blanco, Francisco Santos Delacruz, Jose Ilo Itibus, Blas Johnathan Tenorio Attao, Anthony Tenorio Benavente, Vicente Castro Camacho, Heinz Sablan Hofschneider, Ramon Angailen Tebuteb, Stanley Tudela Torres, Edmund J. Sablan Villagomez, and Ralph Naraja Yumul.

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 we have invited House of Representative Precinct 2c Candidates Rafael Sablan Demapan, John Paul Palacios Sablan, and Vicente Aldan Ichihara. We have also invited Precinct 4 candidates George Norita Camacho, Alice Santos Igitol, Aaron Jay Murdock, Joseph Kani Ruak, and Vinson Edward Flores Sablan. We extended our invitation to Precinct 5 candidates as well: Antonio Reyes Agulto, Francisco Concepcion Aguon, James Anthony Duenas Cabrera, Antonio Muna Camacho, and Lorenzo Iglecias Deleon Guerrero.

Each candidate will be given time to answer questions submitted in advance by the general public. Time limits will be enforced fairly and equally. No questions from the audience will be allowed at the event. Questions for these candidate forums may be submitted by email to the chamber executive director, Jill Arenovski at executive@saipanchamber.com. All questions will be sent to a third party for confidential review.

Space is limited to the first 100 people. Tickets are available in advance at the chamber office on the 3rd floor of the Marianas Business Center for $10/per night. Tickets will not be be sold at the door on the day of the event. Attendees should arrive before the event begins as the doors will close promptly at 6 p.m. As a matter of respect to our candidates, no one will be allowed to enter the forum after doors close until intermission.

Attendees are not allowed to carry banners, hold signs or otherwise distract the speakers. Audience members may not display any promotional materials supporting any candidate, including but not limited to buttons, hats, t-shirts, etc. Other rules and procedures will be explained by the moderator at the start of the event.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization with over 160 members to date. It was founded in 1959 and incorporated in 1976. For more information, call 234-7150 or email administrator@saipanchamber.com.