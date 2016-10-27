Guam’s Miss Pacificana Pageant debuts on Saipan

HAGATNA, GUAM – After 20 years, 15 Crowns and thousands of fans mesmerized and/or stunned, the Miss Pacificana Beauty Pageant finally reaches the crystalline sands of Saipan, the Jewel of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Bud Light, Grey Goose Vodka, the Guam Premiere Outlets, the Niño Bino Association, Best Sunshine and the Law Office of John Terlaje have teamed up to sponsor and bring Guam’s favorite “gender-bending pageant” to the CNMI this weekend.

“Those in attendance can expect 13 contestants representing islands from all over the Pacific, from the US Virgin Islands to Thailand,” said Sheri Teker, co-owner of Miss Pacificana Beauty, “literally wherever the Pacific Ocean raises its tide is where we focus our beauty search. But there is one contestant from Egypt... at least they have the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers there; we were okay with her joining.”

Miss Pacificana’s reigning Queen of 2015, Jaryna Anjelique Balbas, will be present to hand over her crown and, for the first time in the pageant’s history; the winner could come from island of Saipan!

“This is truly going to be a spectacle for the residents of this fine, fine island, “added Rick Nauta, President and presumed straight guy of Miss Pacificana, “and, as the only MC brave enough to do this thing since the first one in 1995, I’d have to say that the Miss Pacificana Pageant is finally ready for Saipan.”

The winner of Miss Pacificana 2016 will win a cash prize of $2,000 and will be utilized in lifestyle campaigns and Public Service Announcements to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS.

She’ll also play a special part in the next Miss Pacificana Beauty Pageant.

The event begins at 6pm on Saturday, October 29th at the Fiesta Hall in the Grandvrio Resort.

Tickets are $30 and include your first drink and can be purchased at Iridescent Boutique in the Hafa Adai Shopping Center in Joeten, Garapan.

This event is not for minors as adult situations and language are important co-stars of the show.

For more information, contact Adriana Diaz at 671-686-9704.