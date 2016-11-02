Purse snatching in Chalan Laulau

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in connection with a purse-snatching incident that occurred at XO Market, Chalan Pale Arnold Road, Chalan Laulau.

A little after midnight, early Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2016, police responded to the incident and found the victim, a 38-year-old Asian female, with dirt on her clothing and injuries to her face, arms and hands.

Police learned from the victim that she was coming from the Party Poker Arcade located on the south side of the XO Market building. As the victim approached the XO Market entrance, she was attacked by the suspect. The suspect was described as a large male, wearing dark clothing, his face covered with a cloth.

He stepped out of the front passenger side of a dark colored sedan and grabbed the purse on the victim’s arm causing her to fall down.

The suspect dragged the victim several feet on the ground until she let go of the purse. The suspect got back into the a dark colored sedan with the last two digits “55” on the rear license plate.

The car exited the parking lot and drove north on Chalan Pale Arnold Road. Witnesses were only able to identify the last two digits of the license plate. The victim received minor injuries but refused transport and further treatment.

The stolen items include a gold colored purse containing the victim’s bank card and about $200.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234- 7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use its website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net/.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.