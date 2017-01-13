Crime of the week: Attempted robbery at Gualo Rai poker arcade

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in connection with an attempted robbery and criminal mischief incident that occurred at Grand Poker, on Middle Road in Gualo Rai.

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2017, at 4:48 a.m., police responded to an attempted robbery at Grand Poker. Police learned from the cashier, a 42-year-old Filipina, that she first saw the suspect on the poker room’s closed-circuit television. The suspect walked into the poker room and toward the cashier booth. The cashier was locked inside the cashier booth. The suspect said, “Open the door! All I want is the money.” The cashier dialed “911” reporting the crime to police.

The suspect kicked the cashier booth door several times in an attempt to open the door. The suspect struck the cashier booth door repeatedly with a hammer and axe but was unable to gain entry. The suspect walked up to the cashier booth window and struck it several times with both the axe and hammer. After a number of unsuccessful attempts to break down the door to the cashier’s booth, the suspect exited the front door.

No money was taken and no one was injured during the attack. The cashier’s booth door and window were damaged by the suspect who is described as about 5’4 to 5’6 tall, medium build, wearing a light colored long-sleeved sweater with a hoodie covering his head, a black cloth covering his face, dark baggy long pants, black shoes an axe in one hand, and a hammer in the other.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net

Anyone having information about this crime, or any other crimes, please call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272.