National Weather Service issues advisories for the Marianas

(NWS) — The National Weather Service Forecast Office, Tiyan, Guam has issued the following advisories:

• A small craft advisory is in effect for Tinian and Saipan coastal waters until 6 a.m. Friday. A building north swell resulted in combined seas between 8 and 10 feet Monday afternoon. Seas was to gradually build through Monday night and expected to peak near 12 feet on Wednesday. Seas are expected to remain above advisory levels through early Friday morning. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.

• A small craft advisory is in effect for Guam and Rota coastal waters from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Friday. The building north swell was to gradually move in to Rota and Guam waters Monday night. Seas between 8 to 10 feet are expected to arrive over Rota and northern Guam waters around 1 a.m. and are expected to peak near 12 feet on Wednesday. Seas are expected to remain above advisory levels through early Friday morning. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.

• A high surf advisory is in effect for Tinian and Saipan until 6 a.m. Friday. A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. For north facing reefs, hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet was to increase through Monday night. Surf is expected to peak near 14 feet on Wednesday. Surf may become hazardous for east facing reefs Wednesday. Avoid venturing near reefs along exposed beaches, especially those facing north as rip currents will be life threatening.

• A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam and Rota, from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Friday. For north facing reefs, hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet is expected for Rota and Guam early Tuesday morning. Surf is expected to peak near 14 feet on Wednesday. For east facing reefs, surf may become hazardous for east facing reefs Wednesday. Avoid venturing near exposed beaches, especially those facing north as rip currents will be life threatening.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

• http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam

• https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/?fref=ts

• www.facebook.com/Guam-Homeland-SecurityOffice-of-Civil-Defense-178975602144519