AG announces Toyota frame class action settlement

(Press Release) — The Office of the Attorney General announces that a preliminary class action settlement agreement has been entered into by Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., concerning 2005-2010 Toyota Tacoma, 2007-2008 Tundra, and 2005-2008 Sequoia vehicles.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan said his office “receives information regularly on class action lawsuits filed in U.S. jurisdictions. The Toyota case caught my attention because we have a large number of Toyota vehicles in the Commonwealth. I wanted to make sure that Toyota vehicle owners are aware of the agreement.”

According to Consumer Counsel Michael J. Cyganek, “the proposed settlement provides for a free Frame Inspection and Replacement Program to determine whether a Subject Vehicle’s frame should be replaced. If the frame needs to be replaced to meet the Rust Perforation Standard, replacement will be at no cost.” He added, “The settlement also reimburses Class Members who previously paid for a frame replacement due to rust perforation that satisfies the Rust Perforation Standard and that were incurred prior to January 3, 2017.”

Specifically, this class action settlement agreement relates to the following Subject Vehicles distributed for sale or lease in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and all other United States territories and/or possessions:

• Tacoma, model years 2005-2010

• Tundra, 2007-2008

• Sequoia, 2005-2008

Cyganek explains “those affected by the settlement are persons, entities or organizations who at the time as of or before Dec. 2, 2016, owned, purchased or leased the Subject Vehicles distributed for sale” in those jurisdictions.

Cyganek also noted the following deadlines:

• March 27, 2017: Deadline to Object to the Settlement

• March 27, 2017: Deadline to Exclude Yourself from the Settlement

• March 27, 2017: Deadline to Ask the Court for Permission to Speak at the Fairness Hearing

• April 27, 2017: Fairness Hearing

• June 26, 2017: File a Claim to Seek Reimbursement Deadline

For more information or to file a claim, visit the class action settlement agreement website (http://www.toyotaframesettlement.com/home/faqs/#q3) which summarizes this action and also provides the option to submit a claim for relief. Any questions may be directed to the Settlement Notice Administrator by phone at 1-800-481-7948.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan states, “My office will continue its review of consumer protection litigation and inform consumers here in the Commonwealth of matters that may affect their rights and interests.”