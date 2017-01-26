Saipan Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for 2016 Business Person of the Year

(Press Release) — The annual installation dinner is the signature event for the Saipan Chamber of Commerce. Business managers and owners, government officials, and young professionals gather for a fabulous dinner.

The chamber inducts the new directors to the board and recognizes the outgoing directors. The highlight of this celebration is announcing the 2016 Business Person of the Year.

Each nominee must be a member of the chamber and must reside in Saipan. Qualifying criteria includes active participation in the chamber’s meetings, programs and activities; community involvement and contributions; and support for our local workforce.

We are pleased to announce the following nominees for this year: Donna Krum of Friends First Marketing, Hans Mickelson of IT&E, Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions, John Compton of IT&E, Michael S. Sablan of Triple J Saipan, Tyrell Pauling of Hyatt Regency Saipan, and W. Andrew Ashburn of N15 Architects.

The nominations will be judged by the prior recipients of this prestigious award. These individuals include: Alex Youn of AC Pacific (2015), Vicky Benavente of Pacific Islands Club (2014), Marcie Tomokane of Bank of Guam (2013), Marcia E. Ayuyu of RJ Corporation (2012) and Anthony Pellegrino of Saipan Sea Ventures (2012), James Arenovski of Delta Management Corp (2011), Robert “Bob” Jones of Triple J Corporation (2010), Vicente “Ben” Babauta of DFS Saipan (2009), Kathryn H. Barry of KB Communications (2008), K.J. Kim of Asiana Airlines (2007), Juan T. Guerrero of Herman’s Bakery/MITA Travel (2006), David M. Sablan Sr. of Century Insurance (2005), Mark Erwin of Continental Airlines (2004), Jerry Tan of Tan Holdings (2003), Alex A Sablan of Saipan Shipping Company (2002), Jay B. Jones of Triple J Motors (2001), Wendi S. Herring of Pacific Islands Club (2000), Marian Aldan-Pierce of DFS Saipan (1999), Joe C. Ayuyu of McDonalds of Saipan (1998), Edward Camacho of Pacific Financial Corp (1997) and Efrain F. Camacho of EFC Engineers and Architects (1996).

The winner will be kept secret until the official announcement on Jan. 28 at the chamber’s annual installation dinner. The 2017 board of directors will be sworn in by Judge Joseph James Norita Camacho. Our keynote speaker is none other than Joe Ayuyu of RJ Corporation, who was recently named the Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year. The event will be held at Fiesta Resort, Hibiscus Hall, from 6 p.m. to 9: p.m. Our silent auction fundraiser will feature a large variety of valuable prizes, generously donated by our member businesses. Proceeds of the auction will support the programs and activities of the chamber such as our annual scholarships, educational workshops, employment training seminars, military vessel welcomes, and our Saipan Young Professionals activities.

Seating is limited. Ticket prices are available by advance purchase only and are $65 per person. . Please call us at 234-7150 or visit us on the third floor of the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe for more information. You can also go to www.saipanchamber.com or the Facebook page of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.