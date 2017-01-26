Ukulele class at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library

(Press Release) — The registration for beginner and intermediate ukulele classes at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is now open.

The classes will held be every Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the start date will be announced at a later date.

Minimum age requirement: Open to children 8 years or older and adults.

Tuition: $50 (eight hours)

Venue: Joeten-Kiyu Public Library-Children of our Homeland Library

Deadline to register: Saturday Feb. 4, 2017

Minimum enrollment: 15 students

Maximum enrollment: 40 students

First come, first paid.

Students must provide their own ukuleles and a folder to hold music sheets. Plastic sheet protectors and a 3-ring binder are recommended.

Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures.

For more information, visit your Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in Susupe or call 235-7316, 235-7322-23 or fax 235-7550.