Ukulele class at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library
- Category: Community Bulletin
-
26 Jan 2017
-
(Press Release) — The registration for beginner and intermediate ukulele classes at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is now open.
The classes will held be every Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the start date will be announced at a later date.
Minimum age requirement: Open to children 8 years or older and adults.
Tuition: $50 (eight hours)
Venue: Joeten-Kiyu Public Library-Children of our Homeland Library
Deadline to register: Saturday Feb. 4, 2017
Minimum enrollment: 15 students
Maximum enrollment: 40 students
First come, first paid.
Students must provide their own ukuleles and a folder to hold music sheets. Plastic sheet protectors and a 3-ring binder are recommended.
Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures.
For more information, visit your Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in Susupe or call 235-7316, 235-7322-23 or fax 235-7550.