(Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.) — This is a consumer advisory to the general public with respect to purchases and consumption of mislabeled and/or adulterated food and drinks, (including not limited to bottled water), pharmaceutical products dispensed from retail and wholesale vendors.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Bureau of Environmental Health office has been inundated with phone calls from members of the public who say that a significant number of vendors in the CNMI are dispensing mislabeled drugs and/or adulterated products.

The laws require that all food/drink, medical and pharmaceutical drugs and devices or offered for sale in the CNMI must be clearly labeled in one of the three recognized languages: English, Chamorro or Carolinian.

These laws are P.L. 11-40 and P.L. 12-48, also known as the Pure Food, Drug and Cosmetic Device Act of 1998 and the Commonwealth Environmental Sanitation Act of 2000,

Local or imported processed and/or packaged foods, drinks, pharmaceuticals (drugs, devices and cosmetics) must be clearly labeled and must state the active ingredients either on the box or on the individual package panel. Vendors or marketers are not allowed to claim curative value on any pharmaceutical drug and medical devices in conveyances.

CHCC bottled water regulation recognizes U.S. Environmental Quality and six global water associations as leading water quality testing authorities to maintain wholesome and potable bottled water in conveyance globally. All domestic and imported bottled water must meet safe drinking water standards from either the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality or a standing members of one of the six global water associations that meet the standards.

Bottled water in conveyance must have either BECQ approval or one of the listed associations below:

Asian Bottled Water Association

Australasian Bottled Water Institute Inc.

Canadian Bottled Water Association

European Federation of Bottled Waters

Latin American Bottled Water Association

International Bottled Water Association

In line with this health advisory, CHCC-BEH staff will pay courtesy visits to wholesalers and distributors in the CNMI to duly disseminate information and advise vendors of this labeling statute.

For more information, call CHCC-BEH at 664-4870/2, email deq.gov.mp or go to www.bottledwater.org.