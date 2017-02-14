FDA announces massive recall of well-known chewing tobacco products

(Press Release) — The Office of the Attorney General would like to inform and caution commonwealth consumers and businesses (both wholesalers and retailers) about a recent U.S. Food & Drug Administration announcement regarding a massive recall of certain chewing tobacco products from these well-known brands, all manufactured by U.S. smokeless tobacco company: Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope and Husky.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan said that “this massive recall may impact commonwealth consumers who purchase these products as well as commonwealth businesses who sell these products. I want to make sure that consumers who typically purchase these brands of chewing tobacco exercise extra caution to ensure their safety. I would also like to emphasize that all commonwealth businesses selling chewing tobacco need to exercise the highest level of corporate responsibility by exactly following the instructions in the FDA Announcement in order to best prevent consumer injuries.”

Consumer Counsel Michael J. Cyganek went on to say “it is very important that both retail businesses, businesses that sell directly to the consumer, and wholesaler businesses, businesses that sell to retail businesses that in turn sell to consumers, both follow the manufacturer’s instructions to segregate the recalled products from their respective inventories. Commonwealth businesses need to know that the manufacturer of the recalled chewing tobacco products has expressed a willingness to help businesses return any impacted products for a refund.”

Cyganek advised that “if you as a consumer purchased one or more of the products identified in the FDA Announcement, you should first off not use or even open the product, and secondarily if you want a refund you should contact the manufacturer by phone at 1-866-201-9136.”

The announcement is available on the FDA’s website athttp://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm539395.htm.