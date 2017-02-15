NWS issues advisories for Marianas; hazardous seas expected until Friday

(NWS) — The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tiyan, Guam has issued a coastal hazard message of a large north-northwest swell continuing across Marianas waters.

NWS issued the following advisories:

• A small craft advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters until 6 p.m., Friday. A small craft advisory means combined seas of 9 to 12 feet will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

• A high surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 p.m., Friday. Surf was hazardous from 9 to 11 feet Monday along north and west facing reefs. Residents and visitors are reminded to avoid venturing out to exposed reef lines and beaches, especially along north and west facing shores, as rip currents will be life threatening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind residents and visitors to practice extreme caution if near the ocean and, if possible, avoid the waters while the NWS advisories are in effect.

For more information, go to any of the following websites:

http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/?fref=ts

https://www.facebook.com/Guam-Homeland-SecurityOffice-of-Civil-Defense-178975602144519/