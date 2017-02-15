Department of Finance advisory

(Press Release) — The Department of Finance is reminding consumers, government and private entities to verify the identities of any person claiming to represent a legitimate government agency, regulator or enforcement personnel.

The public is urged to refrain from providing information to anyone claiming to represent a government agency and collecting a debt or fee of any kind without proper documentation or verification.

Finance strongly recommends that the public ask for proper identification of any regulators or enforcement personnel who come into any establishment by confirming the identities, if there is reasonable suspicion, by calling the agency directly.

If you suspect an individual of impersonating legitimate government agency, permitting or regulator personnel, please call 664-9001 to report that suspicion.