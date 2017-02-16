Drug Court accepting referrals, participants

(Press Release) — In December 2016, the Drug Court Division of the Superior Court began accepting referrals and participants into its program.

The Drug Court was founded on the premise that many addicts are arrested for behavior related to their addictions and engages participants in a model and structure that is supportive of success in recovery. The CNMI judiciary and the Drug Court team have worked tirelessly to create a program that incorporates drug dependency treatment with continuous judicial supervision.

The Drug Court team is composed of the judge, manager, caseworkers, and representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, Office of the Public Defender, Department of Public Safety, Department of Corrections, and designated treatment providers, such as the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Community Guidance Center.





The mission of Drug Court is to address substance use and drug related criminal activity with a multidisciplinary approach that integrates evidence-based and culturally sensitive treatment services.

The Drug Court’s progress was made possible by the support of community leaders and stakeholders. The Drug Court team acknowledges and thanks Gov. Ralph Torres, the Legislature, and contributing agencies for their support of Drug Court and those impacted by substance use addiction.

If you or your agency is interested in learning more about Drug Court or being a community resource, contact Drug court manager TaAnn T. Kabua at tkabua.dcp@gmail.com.