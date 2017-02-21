SHRM guest speaker to discuss CW program

(Press Release) — Attorney Juan Carlos Benitez, lobbyist and Trump campaign coordinator, will discuss the present status of the CW program and future possibilities at the Society for Human Resource Management-NMI chapter meeting at the Pacific Islands Club-Charley’s on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Please note that this meeting is on Wednesday, not the normal Thursday schedule.

Benitez has headed lobbying efforts for both the CNMI and Guam governments in Washington, D.C. He is currently a member of the National Asian American Pacific Islanders Council for Trump and the National Hispanic Advisory Council for Trump.

He will address the present status of the CNMI’s CW program and will review the efforts being pursued in D.C. to address the CNMI’s concern with the program’s end-date and visa numbers. He will address the potential impact of these efforts and other ways that employers can address the issue. This program will be of special interest to all HR professionals and managers, providing them with up-to-date information regarding this vital issue.

The presentation includes the delicious PIC lunch buffet at the cost of $20 for SHRM members and $30 for non-members. Seats are limited, so make your reservations by contacting Penny Jones by e-mail at penelope.jones@hyatt.com or by calling 323-5868.