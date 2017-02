(Press Release) — The Rota special resource study public meeting scheduled for Guam will take place on Monday, Feb. 27, and not Feb. 24 as originally announced. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Guam Museum Auditorium in Hagåtña.

For more information e-mail the study team at Rota_study@nps.gov or view the project web site at parkplanning.nps.gov/rotastudy/.