Art-in-the-Park at American Memorial Park
- Category: Community Bulletin
-
24 Feb 2017
-
(Press Release) — American Memorial Park is excited to announce the first ever Art-in-the-Park series.
During the months of March and April, American Memorial Park is partnering with local artists to provide free art classes to the community. Join us in creating amazing art!
Pastels
When: March 11, 2017
9 a.m.-12 noon
Instructor: Peter Aldan
Ages: 8 years old and up
Beading
When: March 18, 2017
9 a.m.-12 noon
Instructor: Emi Peter-Palican
Ages: All ages
Photography
When: March 25, 2017
9 a.m.-12 noon
Instructor: Chelu Photos
Ages: 8 years old and up
Banana painting
When: April 1, 2017
Instructor: Joy Rankin
Ages: All ages
At the end of the art sessions, artwork will be displayed at the Visitor Center for the public to enjoy as we kick off National Park Week. More to come on National Park Week!
Space is limited so register today! To register for a class, please visit the American Memorial Park Visitor Center. The Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration forms may also be requested via email at jmafnas@pacifichistoricparks.org. For questions please contact Ranger Brooke Nevitt or Education Specialist, Jovanna Mafnas at 234-7207x2020 or email brooke_nevitt@nps.gov.