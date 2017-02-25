Art-in-the-Park at American Memorial Park

(Press Release) — American Memorial Park is excited to announce the first ever Art-in-the-Park series.

During the months of March and April, American Memorial Park is partnering with local artists to provide free art classes to the community. Join us in creating amazing art!

Pastels

When: March 11, 2017

9 a.m.-12 noon

Instructor: Peter Aldan

Ages: 8 years old and up

Beading

When: March 18, 2017

9 a.m.-12 noon

Instructor: Emi Peter-Palican

Ages: All ages

Photography

When: March 25, 2017

9 a.m.-12 noon

Instructor: Chelu Photos

Ages: 8 years old and up

Banana painting

When: April 1, 2017

Instructor: Joy Rankin

Ages: All ages

At the end of the art sessions, artwork will be displayed at the Visitor Center for the public to enjoy as we kick off National Park Week. More to come on National Park Week!

Space is limited so register today! To register for a class, please visit the American Memorial Park Visitor Center. The Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration forms may also be requested via email at jmafnas@pacifichistoricparks.org. For questions please contact Ranger Brooke Nevitt or Education Specialist, Jovanna Mafnas at 234-7207x2020 or email brooke_nevitt@nps.gov.