NOAA Fisheries public meeting on Saipan
- Category: Community Bulletin
-
03 Mar 2017
-
(Press Release) — NOAA Fisheries and the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council would like your thoughts on a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate the deep-set tuna longline fisheries in the Pacific Islands.
We are seeking public input on the management of the deep-set tuna longline fisheries, including impacts to target and non-target stocks, protected species, and other potential impacts to the environment caused by the fisheries.
Public Scoping Meetings:
Saipan
Tuesday March 7, 2017
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center
Beach Rd.
Susupe, Saipan, MP 96950
Mangilao
Thursday March 9, 2017
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
University of Guam, CNAS 127
University Dr.
Mangilao, GU 96923
For more details, visit http://www.fpir.noaa.gov/SFD/pelagic_deepset_tuna_longline_fisheries_pacific_islands_peis.html