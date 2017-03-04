NOAA Fisheries public meeting on Saipan

(Press Release) — NOAA Fisheries and the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council would like your thoughts on a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate the deep-set tuna longline fisheries in the Pacific Islands.

We are seeking public input on the management of the deep-set tuna longline fisheries, including impacts to target and non-target stocks, protected species, and other potential impacts to the environment caused by the fisheries.

Public Scoping Meetings:

Saipan

Tuesday March 7, 2017

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center

Beach Rd.

Susupe, Saipan, MP 96950

Mangilao

Thursday March 9, 2017

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

University of Guam, CNAS 127

University Dr.

Mangilao, GU 96923

For more details, visit http://www.fpir.noaa.gov/SFD/pelagic_deepset_tuna_longline_fisheries_pacific_islands_peis.html