Saipan’s first St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Walk on March 17

(Press Release) — Saipan Brewing Company, in coordination with local businesses in Garapan, will be hosting Saipan’s first St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Walk on Friday, March 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Participating venues include Everest Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Sunshine Cafe, Jonny’s Bar & Grill, Godfather’s Bar, Salty’s Saipan, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Each participating venue will be pouring special release draft beer from Saipan Brewing Company. The two Irish-themed beers available will be Saipan’igan’s Irish Red Ale and Lucky Charms Green Ale.

Old school Irish music will be performed by musician Paktukia throughout the event at the different participating venues. Sam Sosa will provide bagpipe performances. Drink and food specials will be available at the participating venues as well. Tribe Marianas has designed a limited edition “Drink Local” t-shirt in green and black for the event. The shirt is available for purchase while supplies last at Tribe Marianas Middle Road location.

The public is invited to participate for free in the Shamrock Walk and support the local businesses of Garapan. For those wishing to complete the entire walk, you can obtain a stamp card by starting your walk at Everest Kitchen. Every participating venue will provide a stamp for your card when you purchase a Saipan Brewing draft beer. If you obtain all 7 stamps, you can claim your prize at the after-party at Godfather’s Bar.

In addition to supporting local businesses and enjoying the Irish spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, a portion of proceeds from this event will support the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund, a non-profit organization created to help the families of U.S. Marshals Service members killed in the line of duty.

Saipan Brewing Company reminds everyone to consume our local craft beer responsibly and always have a designated driver. Questions regarding the Shamrock Walk can be answered by Saipan Brewing Company at 286-2337 or sales@saipanbrewing.com.