Spanish historian featured on Sunday’s ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’

(Press Release) — Visiting Spanish historian Dr. Carlos Madrid will be the featured guest on this Sunday’s “Your Humanities Half-Hour” radio program.

Madrid will discuss Spain’s Manila galleon trading system which played an integral role in international commerce from its founding in the mid-16th century until its demise in the early decades of the 19th century.

Over these three centuries, Spain shipped large quantities of silver on sailing ships known as “galleons” which departed from Acapulco, Mexico each year. Once the silver arrived in Manila, it was traded for Chinese goods such as silk, porcelain and other exotic items which were in great demand in Europe. Chinese goods were then shipped back to Acapulco aboard eastbound galleons.

Madrid will provide details about how this system worked, what life was like aboard a Manila galleon, and the impacts the trading system had on Chamorro communities in the Mariana Islands.

Madrid earned a PhD in Contemporary History from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Spain and now serves as the director of the Cervantes Institute in Manila.

He has authored a number of books and articles on Marianas and Philippine history including “Beyond Distances” which chronicles the fate of a large group of Spanish political prisoners who were exiled to Saipan and Rota in the 1870s.

"Your Humanities Half-Hour," which airs each Sunday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Power 99, is hosted by Catherine Perry Harris.