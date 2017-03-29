Crimes of the week: Homicide, armed robbery in Dandan

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in connection with separate homicide and robbery incidents that occurred in Dandan.

The first incident was reported to police on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 10:01 a.m. Police responded to an injured person incident at a location south of JL Poker in Dandan.

Witnesses told police officers and responding medics that they discovered the injured victim, described as a Chuukese male, age 47, under a tree near JL Poker.

The victim was transported by a Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room for treatment.

The victim died from massive injuries the next day, March 17, 2017. He was pronounced dead by Dr. Florence Shenker at 9:17 p.m.

On Friday March 24, 2017 an autopsy was conducted on the deceased man by Dr. Aurelio Espinosa. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

This case is under investigation and classified as a homicide. Police confirmed through video surveillance that the victim was last seen leaving work, JL Poker, early Thursday morning, March 16, 2017, at about 5 a.m.

Victim’s Name: Jim Nimwes

Nationality: Chuuk

Sex: Male

Age: 47

Occupation: Security guard, JL Poker, Dandan

Robbery

Crime Stoppers is also seeking the public’s help regarding a robbery incident that occurred in Dandan.

On Friday, March 24, 2017, at about 9 p.m., Police responded to a robbery at the 7 Star Market in Dandan.

Two victims were injured as a result of the robbery. Victim #1, a Chinese female and 49-year-old store owner, was closing the store when the suspect came in and shouted at her, demanding she give him money.

The suspect was described as about 5’4” to 5’6” tall wearing a black mask, a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants rolled up to his knees, slippers and armed with a handgun in his right hand and a machete hidden in a green bag in his other hand.

Victim #2, a 25-year-old local man and husband of victim #1, heard the commotion and confronted the suspect who was pointing the handgun at both victims and swinging the machete violently in the air with his left hand.

When victim #2 threw a chair at the suspect, the suspect swung violently striking and injuring both the victims.

Three local men were in a nearby residence when they heard victim #1 screaming. All three men saw the suspect run from the store and enter a blue Toyota Matrix sedan with damage to its right rear portion. The suspect’s vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed. Both victim’s #1 and 2 were transported to CHC by a DFEMS ambulance for treatment. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen by the suspect.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net/. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.