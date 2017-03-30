Crimes of the Week: Stolen pick-up; Cabrera Center burglarized

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in connection with a stolen car incident that occurred in As Lito and a burglary and theft incident that occurred at the Cabrera Center on Beach Road, Garapan.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at about 1:30 p.m., a Filipino male parked his car on Monsignor Martinez Road by Ming Li store near the cockpit. The victim entered the cockpit area and came out a few hours later to discover his red 1989 Toyota Hilux pickup truck, license plate # ABK-269 was missing.





Police have searched for the vehicle but have not located it. The car has an Air Jordan sticker on the rear windshield.

Burglary and theft

On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at about 9 a.m., Police met with the owner of an office at the Cabrera Center, a 58-year-old local male, who showed the officers video surveillance footage of the crime.

Officers reviewed the video footage which clearly shows three male suspects with their faces covered entering the office. Suspect #1 is described as being of medium build wearing a hooded sweater, short pants, slippers, and a bushy wig covering his face. Suspect #2 is described as having a skinny build, wearing a t-shirt, shorts and slippers with his face wrapped in a t-shirt. Suspect #3 is described as short, skinny, shirtless, wearing shorts and slippers with his face also wrapped in a t-shirt.

All three suspects seem to be in their early 20s or younger. They were in the office for several minutes stealing liquor bottles and a “Wilton Brown” ukulele valued at $400. The office has been burglarized repeatedly in the past few months, including another burglary on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2017. On that night, an HP computer system valued at over $2,500 was stolen.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. If you have any information about these or other crimes, please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net/. Crime stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.