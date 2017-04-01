NMI announces 2017 Point-In-Time Homeless Count

(NMHC) — The Northern Marianas Housing Corporation, lead agency of the CNMI Homeless Coalition, is announcing that it will conduct its first ever Point in Time Homeless Count in the CNMI.

Taking place on Saturday, April 8, 2017, the Point-in-Time Homeless Count is a requirement by the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development for every community receiving federal funds for programs to aid the homeless, particularly the Continuum of Care or CoC Grant, which the CNMI Homeless Coalition, NMHC being the collaborative applicant, plans to submit in September 2017.

The CNMI Homeless Coalition, a group comprised of members who provide direct and indirect homeless services aims at decreasing the amount of literally homeless and at-risk of homelessness families in the CNMI.

The potential Subrecipient(s) of CoC funds will also work closely with the families to ensure that they achieve self-sufficiency and sustain their housing status.

During the Point in Time or PIT Count, the CNMI Homeless Coalition and its volunteers will be canvasing certain villages in Saipan, where literally homeless individuals and households living in substandard conditions have been identified.

The count is to take place from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Availability of the findings of the PIT count will be published thereafter. The PIT count would then be conducted on an annual basis on Saipan. If funding allows, the PIT count will be expanded to the islands of Tinian and Rota in the future.

While the amount of federal allocations is not directly based on the findings of the Point-in-Time Homeless Count, HUD considers the outcomes and justifications as additional information for the COC grant application and for tracking purposes and future strategies on how to house persons permanently.

NMHC and the CNMI Homeless Coalition are seeking the community’s cooperation during the PIT count. For questions, please contact Zenie P. Mafnas, NMHC deputy corporate director, or Jacob Muna, NMHC planner, at 234-7689.