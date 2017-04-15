Kick off National Park Week at American Memorial Park

(Press Release) — On April 15-23, American Memorial Park, along with parks across the country will celebrate National Park Week. On Saturday, April 15, the community is invited to help kick off the festivities with these activities:

Beginning at 9 a.m., come and experience the art created by participants in the Art-in-the- Park program. There will be pastels pieces, photography, beads, and banana paintings created during sessions led by local artists.

April 15 is also Jr. Ranger Day. At American Memorial Park, youth are welcome to come by and pick up a Centennial Jr. Ranger activity book from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at our booth outside the Visitor Center. Those who complete the book can then bring it back to the park during National Park Week (April 15-23) and be awarded a Jr. Ranger Badge.

Beginning on Saturday, and throughout National Park week, the park will be showing Ken Burns’ documentary, “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea” in the theater. Each day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., three episodes of the six-episode series will show on the big screen on a rolling schedule.

For more information about these events or other programs at the park, please contact Ranger Brooke Nevitt at 234-7207 x 2020 or via email at brooke_nevitt@nps.gov.

American Memorial Park was established in 1978 to honor the American and Marianas people who gave their lives during the Battle for the Marianas during WWII.