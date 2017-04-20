Nearly 50 companies will be at NMC’s Career Fair

(NMC) — Nearly 50 companies have confirmed their participation in Northern Marianas College’s Career Fair that will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the World Resort, Royal Taga Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The companies and organizations who have confirmed to be at the Career Fair Day include 500 Sails, Ajisen Ramen, Kanoa Resort, Atkins Kroll Saipan, Century Tours, CGC- Systems of Care, Cha Café & Bakery, Civil Service Commission-OPM, CNMI Public School System, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, Department of Labor-WIA, DFS Saipan Limited, Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan, Hard Rock Café Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, IHOP, Imperial Pacific International, Island Training Solution, IT&E, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Inc., Kalayaan, Inc., Kan Pacific Saipan, Kensington Hotel, Marianas Medical Center, Marianas Pacific Distributors, Inc.,NMC Business Department, NMC Human Resources, NMC Recruitment Team, NO KA OI Termite and Pest Control, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Pacific Health, Inc., Pacific Islands Club- Saipan, Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc., POI Aviation, Quality Water Laboratory, Saipan Computer Services, Inc., SHEFA, Sorensen Media Group, Transcend IT Solutions, Triple J Saipan, Inc., and World Resort Saipan.

All job seekers in the community are invited to attend the Career Fair and to make connections with prospective employers.

Those who plan on attending the Career Fair are encouraged to dress appropriately as if they would for an actual job interview, since some employers may be interviewing applicants on the spot. Attendees should also bring copies of their resume to hand out at the Fair.

To prepare NMC students for the Career Fair and for the realities of job hunting, the college’s Career Center has organized several career preparation workshops that are also free and open to the public. The workshops include resume writing, mock interviews, and how to dress properly for an interview.