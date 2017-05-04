Joeten-Kiyu library announces public events

(Press Release) — The following events will be held in the public library in Susupe, free of charge, except where otherwise noted. Schedules are subject to change.

• Free basic computer learning class for senior citizens.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• “Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be with You”

Crafts, raffle drawings, Star Wars series marathon, Star Wars movie screening of “The Force Awakens” and so much more! All in celebration of May the 4th be with you! Dress-up as your favorite Star Wars character, make a Star Wars headband, and check-out some Star Wars books. This event is for children and families.

Thursday, May 4, 2017, 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

• Cinco de Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library with a Toddler Read Aloud. Join in the fun for stories, songs, and dance! Preschool storytime for children (2-5 years) and their caregivers. Free Cinco de Mayo arts and crafts will be provided for all participating children.

Friday, May 5, 2017, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

• JKPL Hafa Adai Friday

Embrace our local culture and wear your favorite professional island-themed attire!

Friday, May 5, 2017, 10 a.m.-6:p.m.

• Cinco de Mayo Saturday with Children’s Read Aloud and Craft

All materials provided. We read a story and work on simple crafts, perfect for 3-11 year olds (with a little help from you)! Children must have an adult with them throughout the craft, and all materials will be provided.

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Cinco de Mayo Saturday Family Movie Day

Watch “Mrs. Doubtfire” (PG-13) this weekend! After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children held in custody by his former wife. Genre: comedy, drama, family.

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

• Basic computer learning

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Class & Children’s Read Aloud Class

Class credit hours earned can be applied for Adult Basic Education credit.

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

• Motheread/Fatheread Family Children’s Read Aloud Class

Children 4 years old to 11 years old will explore, challenge, discover the fun of read aloud with our story time instructors.

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

• Book Mending Repair Day

Hello, fellow librarians of the CNMI! Bring those unhealthy books, tools, and repair supplies to the JKPL, and come share our tools as we take a few hours to mend our treasured friends so that they may once again circulate with among the shelves. Registration required

Saturday, May 6, 2017, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, check www.cnmilib.org or JKPL’s Facebook page. You may also call 235-READ/7323 or 235-7319.