DPS seeks public’s help in solving 3 robberies

(DPS) — The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in connection with three robbery incidents.

The first occurred at the Last Command Post in Marpi.

On Friday, April 14, 2017, at 3:31 p.m., police responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Last Command Post. Police learned that the victim, an Asian female age 24, and her boyfriend were taking pictures in the area.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of their rental car in the west parking lot while her boyfriend was taking pictures. Two males approached the car while she was on her phone. Suddenly suspect #1 opened the front passenger door where the victim was sitting, pointed a knife at her saying “Money, Money.” Suspect #1 reached in the car, grabbed the victims’ bag and fled the scene with suspect #2 in a white sedan.

Suspect #1 is described as possibly a local male, about 5’5 to 5’8” tall, medium build, short curly black hair and stained teeth. The victim could not describe the second suspect. The victims’ black bag contained two snorkels, swimming masks (one pink, and the other blue), a pair of black slippers, a white wi-fi modem, credit cards, id’s and about $60 in U.S. currency.

Second incident

On Saturday, April 27, 2017, at 6:04 a.m., police responded to the incident in the KH Poker Room, Kagman 3.

Police learned from witnesses that the suspect came into the Poker room dressed in a black long-sleeved sweater with a hood, a black cloth covering his face, sunglasses, and waring blue jeans. He was about 5’9” tall, with dark skin, curly hair and armed with an axe. There was a local male customer inside the poker room when the suspect shouted “You guys relax.” The suspect used the axed to break into the cashier room while the cashier hid in the bathroom. The suspect left the poker room and fled the area with an undetermined amount of cash.

Eyewitnesses saw the suspect flee the area on a bicycle traveling north on Gaogao Drive. Police recovered the axe, some cash and the bicycle used in the crime on Gaogao Drive.

Third incident

On Monday, May 1, 2017, at 6:53 am, police responded to the robbery incident at Banzai Cliff. Police learned that the victims were five Asian female tourists ranging from ages 9 to 38 years old. The victims arrived at Banzai cliff at around 6:30 a.m. to take pictures. The five women arrived in two separate rental cars. One car was described as a yellow Camaro and the other a pink Mustang.

Suddenly a red Toyota sedan drove up fast and two male suspects came out and threatened the women. Suspect #1 described as heavy-set male wearing a pink shirt was armed with a knife. Suspect #2 described as a skinny male armed with a rifle pointed the weapon at the women and demanded money. The women surrendered their purses. The suspects flattened the tires of both cars and fled the scene in the red sedan. No one was injured.

The items stolen include over $1,200 in cash, identification cards, a Chanel bag, cell phones and bank cards.

DPS and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.

