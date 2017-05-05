NMC invites participants for its Charter Day talent competition

(NMC) — As part of its Charter Day celebration, Northern Marianas College is inviting participants for its first Proa Factor Talent Competition.

Singers, dancers, dance groups, slam poets, musicians, bands, DJs, and other talented performers are encouraged to audition.

In years past, NMC has hosted Marianas Idol and Battle of the Bands at the NMC Charter Day celebration, but this year, all categories of performers are invited to showcase their talents.

Interested individuals or groups must be between ages 12 and 25 to compete. Top contestants will perform at Charter Day on May 12, 2017.





Entry forms for the contest are due by Monday, May 8, 2017, at 4 p.m. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 4 p.m. at NMC. Those who are interested can complete an online entry form at marianas.edu or pick up a form at the Proa Center located at NMC Bldg I.

The Charter Day festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. at the NMC South Field in As Terlaje on Friday, May 12, 2017. The event will feature various entertainment and competitions. Numerous vendors will also be selling delicious food and drinks, as well as hosting game booths.

As part of its commitment to promote healthier health habits, sugary drinks will not be sold on Charter Day. This includes soda or other drinks with a high sugar content. Water and coconuts will be sold.

Contact kaelani.demapan@marianas.edu or 237-6777 for more details about the Proa Factor Talent Competition. For more information about Charter Day, visit marianas.edu/.