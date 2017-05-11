Tourists robbed in Marpi

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in connection with a robbery that occurred near the Grotto in Marpi.

On Monday night, May 8, 2017, at about 8:15 p.m., police responded to the incident that occurred on the roadway near the Grotto dive spot in Marpi.

Two Asian female tourists, ages 28 and 30, were driving their rented car away from the Grotto when another vehicle, described as a Silver/Gray 4door SUV, with dark tint followed them. This vehicle passed the victims and blocked their car, forcing them to stop. Three male suspects exited the SUV and surrounded the victims’ car.

Suspect #1, described as about 5’5” to 5’7” tall, with a dark complexion, a crew-cut , skinny, wearing a blue shirt, and armed with a knife, demanded money from the two victims. The other two suspects grabbed victims’ purses and bags. All three suspects got back to the SUV and fled the scene.

Suspect #2, described to be about 5’5” to 5’7” with a crew-cut, wearing a purple or maroon colored shirt, and having a skinny build, with a dark complexion, was also armed with a knife.

Suspect #3 was described a s having a dark complexion and curly hair. No other distinguishing remarks were given.

Both victims were sightseeing in the Marpi area before night fall. The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. The victims reported the incident to police when they got back to their hotel. Items stolen included one iPhone 7, about $1,500 in cash and the victims’ passports.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help.