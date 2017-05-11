Jeanne D’Arc Multinational Exercise to take place in Guam, NMI

ASAN, Guam (Press Release) — The U.S. Marine Corps and multinational forces of Japan, France and the United Kingdom will participate in the Jeanne D’Arc Multinational Exercise from May 11-18 on Guam and Tinian, and in the surrounding waters.

Jeanne D’Arc is a French-led exercise aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships and exercising freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The goal of Jeanne D’Arc is to facilitate interaction between militaries, which enhance our combined readiness to respond to crises and disaster throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Elements from the Third Marine Expeditionary Force will join amphibious forces aboard the French Navy amphibious assault ship FS Mistral and La Fayette-class frigate FS Courbet. Forces from Japan and the United Kingdom will also participate to enhance multilateral military relations, solidify regional security agreements, and improve individual and unit-level skills.

On Guam, the exercise will begin May 12. On Tinian, some troops will arrive at San Jose Harbor and transit north on Broadway starting May 15.

Forces participating include approximately 90 U.S. Marines attached to III MEF and smaller units of Japanese and French forces. Two British helicopters, will also be involved in the ground portions of the exercise.

Imagery and video will be posted for public release at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEFCC/.