‘Build a Better World’ at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library

(Press Release) — Visit Joeten-Kiyu Public Library this summertime as we work together to “Build a Better World” for the CNMI!

Readers of all ages are invited to join the JKPL Outreach Program in exploring the great things our library has to offer!

Open registration began Tuesday, May 9, 2017 and ends Friday, May 26, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. All participants must have a valid JKPL card with no pending fees/or fines.

We understand that transportation makes it difficult for families to have access to Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. This summer, your friendly Book Mobile will be out in the community promoting our JKPL not only by visiting the community centers, but also by conducting home visits from July to August upon request for families who would like to be a part of the children, teen, and adult summer reading program. Biba Marianas!

For kids

For children 6 years old to 12 years old, the 2017 Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Children’s Summer Program consists of the following activities: Read Aloud & Crafts, Reading Rangers, Computer Days, Special Guest Days, Movie Days (all ages) and Independent Reading Challenge and more.

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Outreach Program via the Book Mobile will be visiting the following locations for the Children’s Summer Program: Garapan Community Development Center, Fernando Benavente Memorial Library, Koblerville Youth Learning Center, Tanapag Youth Center, and Kagman Community Center.

For teens

Join our Teen Summer Library Experience! Track your summer reading and learning to earn points toward your Summer Reading goal. More points equals more prizes! Teen Summer Library Experience Program runs from June 6 to August 4.

For adults

This summer, JKPL will offer for the first time ever, our Adult Summer Library Institute. Adults who read or listen to eight books this summer will receive a gift for finishing. Visit a local cultural event, attend a library program, or check out a museum or park to count as one of your eight books! Complete the CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program offered at JKPL and receive an awesome prize! Adult Summer Library Institute runs from June 6 to Aug. 4.

Chamorro class

Are you interested in learning the basics of Chamorro? Or do you speak Chamorro or understand Chamorro, and just want to practice your Chamorro language skills?

Well, CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program is pleased to offer a free Beginner’s Chamorro Literacy Class held at your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library this summer!

Read and borrow books translated into Chamorro from our award-winning Motheread/Fatheread curriculum. Classes are held every Thursday for the month of May to July. This is an 8-week class, wherein we meet every Thursday starting May 18, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Class Schedule: May 18, 25 & June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and completion class July 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, check www.cnmilib.org or JKPL’s Facebook page. You may also call 235-7315.

JKPL is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4: p.m. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays.