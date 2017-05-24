SHRM to discuss federal healthcare issues

(Press Release) — On May 25, Frank J. Campillo, MHP, from Calvo Insurance Underwriters, will address the Society for Human Resource Management on the projected federal healthcare law or AHCA plan and trend toward increased medical expenses.

Campillo will discuss the ongoing controversy over Obamacare and the proposed GOP changes and other medical and insurance related issues.

A graduate of UCLA and a holder of the Managed Healthcare Professional designation from the American Healthcare Insurance Plans national association, Campillo serves as the health plan administrator for Calvo Insurance’s SelectCare program.

Campillo will compare the Obama Administration’s Affordable Care Act with Trump administration’s American Health Care Act and discuss the pros and cons of the competing programs. He will also speak about the current and anticipated medical costs increase trend compared to decreasing global inflation rates. Campillo will also address recent regional changes in healthcare and how these affect both employees and employers.

This lunch meeting will be held at the Pacific Islands Club-Charley’s Cabaret on Thursday, May 25, 2017, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

This presentation is open to the public and will be an invaluable opportunity for employers, managers, and HR professionals and staff to better understand current healthcare-insurance trends. Campillo will provide an opportunity for questions.

The presentation includes the PIC lunch buffet at the cost of $20 for SHRM members and $30 for non-members. Seats are limited, so reserve your seat by contacting Penny Jones by e-mail at penelope.jones@hyatt.com or Denise Montenegro at denise.montenegro@hyatt.com or by telephone at 323-5867/68.